European Commission may open first cluster of EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on 16 June – media

The European Commission plans on 16 June to propose opening the first cluster of EU accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova. The decision could be finally approved at a European Council meeting.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to European Pravda, citing Euractiv.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to an informed official, the European Commission will put the proposal forward at a meeting of European affairs ministers in Brussels as part of the General Affairs Council.

It is noted that this schedule would allow EU leaders to approve the decision at a European Council meeting in Brussels two days later.

Opening the first cluster specifically

It is worth noting that media reports on this proposal refer specifically to the opening of the first cluster, rather than several clusters simultaneously, as Ukraine wants.