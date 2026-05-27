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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces captured occupiers
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Active Operations Department fighter shows footage of clearing enemy positions and capturing 7 ruscists. VIDEO

Footage has been released online showing the Active Operations Department’s troops conducting a sweep of a wooded area during an attempted infiltration by Russian infantry.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers carried out the special operation last week.

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During the battle, the defenders detected several enemy groups attempting to establish a foothold in the woodland and advance towards the Defence Forces’ positions.

During the mop-up operation, at least seven occupiers were taken prisoner.

Those Russian soldiers who refused to lay down their arms were eliminated by Ukrainian fighters.

First-person footage of the operation was filmed by one of the soldiers using a GoPro camera.

See also: Fighters from the "Bureviy" brigade eliminated 64 occupiers and shot down over 220 enemy drones in a week. VIDEO

See also on Censor.NET: Unmanned aerial systems struck the occupiers’ “Nebo-SV” radar, “Buk-M2” air defence system and “Vityaz” S-350 complex. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11917) special forces (159) elimination (7381) hostages (734) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3587) infiltration (2)
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