Air defense forces shot down 16 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured and damage was caused

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces shot down 16 UAVs. Russian attacks on the Pavlohrad and Nikopol districts have resulted in injuries and damage to infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Three people were injured. The enemy attacked two districts of the region more than 20 times with drones and artillery," the report states.

Nikopol District

The enemy fired artillery and drones at the district center, as well as the Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Pokrovsk rural communities.

A private home, a gas station, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Pavlohrad District

A high-rise building and a high school were damaged in Pavlohrad as a result of a drone attack.

A private home was damaged in the Bohdanivka community.

A 62-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, and a 69-year-old woman were injured.

Read more: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 20 times: damage reported in four districts







