Drone attack on Odesa region: building and infrastructure damaged

On the night of May 28, Russian UAVs attacked the southern part of the Odesa region. A private home and an infrastructure facility were hit; windows were damaged, but there were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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"Overnight, the enemy launched an attack with strike drones on the southern part of the Odesa region. A drone strike was recorded hitting a private residential building and an infrastructure facility," the statement reads.

Consequences of the attack

As a result of the Russian strike, windows in nearby buildings were damaged.

"Fortunately, no reports of casualties have been received," the statement said.

Read more: Air defense forces shot down 16 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured and damage was caused