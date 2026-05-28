Drone attack on Odesa region: building and infrastructure damaged
On the night of May 28, Russian UAVs attacked the southern part of the Odesa region. A private home and an infrastructure facility were hit; windows were damaged, but there were no casualties.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.
"Overnight, the enemy launched an attack with strike drones on the southern part of the Odesa region. A drone strike was recorded hitting a private residential building and an infrastructure facility," the statement reads.
Consequences of the attack
As a result of the Russian strike, windows in nearby buildings were damaged.
"Fortunately, no reports of casualties have been received," the statement said.
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