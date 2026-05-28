If Ukraine is required to limit its army, same should apply to Russia, - Kallas

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas believes that concessions must come not only from Ukraine, but also from Russia.

She stated this in comments to reporters, according to Censor.NET.

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Kallas noted that back in February she had presented a document outlining the EU's demands on Russia.

"To begin with, Russia must, in fact, abide by the international agreements under which it has committed not to attack its neighbors and to respect their sovereignty."

"But, of course, there are other issues as well, such as the reciprocal measures that Ukraine was asked to take regarding military restrictions—which should also apply to Russia if they are included in this agreement," the EU High Representative explained.

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At the same time, she said, there are broader issues at stake.

"If you think about Russian troops in countries like Georgia and Moldova, it is also in the interest of European security that these troops not be there and that they not interfere in elections in various countries," Kallas added.

She acknowledged that this is a maximalist approach, "but so is Russia's approach, which it has demonstrated so far by making maximalist demands."

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