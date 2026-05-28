Two servicemen killed while downing drones in Khmelnytskyi region
Law enforcement officers in Khmelnytskyi region are investigating the deaths of two servicemen during the repelling of a Russian drone attack.
This was reported to journalists by Kateryna Herasimuk, spokesperson for the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in Khmelnytskyi, Censor.NET reports.
Tragedy during combat mission
According to preliminary data, the tragedy occurred on 27 May at around 11:15 a.m. in one of the villages of the Dunaivtsi hromada in Kamianets-Podilskyi district.
During an attempt by servicemen from unmanned systems units to repel a UAV attack, the munition of an interceptor drone exploded.
Two servicemen were killed on the spot. Another injured person was hospitalized. According to the SBI, his life is currently not in danger.
Investigators seized equipment
The SBI said investigators had seized control panels and communication equipment for examination.
Law enforcement officers will establish the causes of the sudden detonation of the munition.
A criminal proceeding was preliminarily opened under Part 3 of Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: violation of rules for handling weapons and explosive items that caused the deaths of several people.
Procedural supervision in the case is being carried out by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor’s Office of the Western Region.
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