Russia attacked Turkish vessel sailing from port in Odesa region: there are injuries. PHOTOS

On the night of 29 May, Russian drones attacked the dry cargo ship ANT, which was sailing under the flag of Vanuatu (the ship’s owner is Turkey) from a port in the Odesa region to Turkey with a cargo on board.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Navy.

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A fire broke out after the superstructure of the vessel was hit.

Evacuation of the crew and extinguishing of the fire

Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of units from the Maritime Search and Rescue Service and the Ukrainian Navy, the fire was quickly brought under control.

Two injured crew members were promptly evacuated by Ukrainian Navy boats and taken to a medical facility.

"Russia continues to deliberately pose a threat to international maritime transport by attacking civilian infrastructure and merchant vessels," the Navy emphasised.

See more: Seizure of Ukrainian vessel "Sapphire" and capture of civilians: three Russian servicemen to face trial, – National Police. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack













Read more: Russia attacked Panama-flagged civilian vessel leaving Chornomorsk port with drone: injuries reported