Russia attacked Panama-flagged civilian vessel leaving Chornomorsk port with drone: injuries reported

A Panama-flagged civilian vessel that was leaving the port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region was damaged in an attack by a Russian drone.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia attacks a civilian vessel

"A Panama-flagged civilian vessel was damaged as a result of a strike by a Russian drone while leaving the port of Chornomorsk. The vessel was carrying corn via the Ukrainian corridor," the statement says.

As a result of the attack, crew members were injured. They are receiving the necessary assistance.

It should be recalled that on March 4, Russian troops struck the south of the Odesa region. A transport infrastructure facility came under attack.

Read more: Enemy attacks Odesa with drones: residential building hit (updated)