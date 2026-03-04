Russia attacked Panama-flagged civilian vessel leaving Chornomorsk port with drone: injuries reported
A Panama-flagged civilian vessel that was leaving the port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region was damaged in an attack by a Russian drone.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, Censor.NET reports.
Russia attacks a civilian vessel
"A Panama-flagged civilian vessel was damaged as a result of a strike by a Russian drone while leaving the port of Chornomorsk. The vessel was carrying corn via the Ukrainian corridor," the statement says.
As a result of the attack, crew members were injured. They are receiving the necessary assistance.
- It should be recalled that on March 4, Russian troops struck the south of the Odesa region. A transport infrastructure facility came under attack.
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