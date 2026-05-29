Ukraine sees risk of Belarus involvement in war against Russia, - Permanent Representative Melnyk

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, warned that the risk of Belarus joining the war against Ukraine is growing and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow and Minsk.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by "Suspilne" and "Interfax-Ukraine".

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Melnik stated that Alexander Lukashenko's regime is effectively losing elements of its sovereignty by allowing Russia to use Belarusian territory, its military infrastructure, and its airspace.

According to him, under pressure from the Kremlin, Belarus is becoming increasingly involved in the war—in particular through mobilization measures, the deployment of advanced missile systems, and exercises related to nuclear weapons.

Melnik emphasized that this poses "an unprecedented threat not only to Ukraine but also to European security as a whole."

Ukraine's stance on a possible attack from the north

The diplomat emphasized that Ukraine does not expect a new invasion from Belarusian territory, but in the event of aggression, it is prepared to act in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

"Any attack from the north will provoke an immediate and decisive response," he said, adding that the regime in Minsk could face "devastating consequences."

Melnik called on the UN Security Council to step up pressure on Russia and Belarus to prevent further escalation of the war.

"Every loophole that remains open, every sanction that goes unenforced, and every source of revenue that remains untouched allows the Kremlin to continue its aggressive war," the diplomat said.

Read more: Lukashenko will carry out all of Putin’s orders and sacrifice Belarus’s sovereignty for sake of power, - Tsikhanouskaya