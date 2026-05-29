In Kherson region, 13 people were injured as result of enemy shelling, including one child

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region..

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Which settlements were shelled?

Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Zymivnyk, Komyshany, Pryozerne, Sadove, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Zorivka, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Rozlyv, Romashkove, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Novoberyslav, Rakivka, Urozhaine, Shevchenkivka, Mylove, Novokairy, Zolota Balka, Chervone, Tiahynka, Vysoke, and the city of Kherson came under drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Destruction

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region’s settlements, damaging three high-rise buildings and nine private homes. The occupiers also destroyed the Point of Unbreakability, a theater building, and private vehicles.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 13 people were injured, including 1 child.

Read more: Ten people injured due to Russian shelling of Kherson region