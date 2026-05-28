Ten people injured due to Russian shelling of Kherson region
Throughout the day on 28 May 2026, the Russian army attacked settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, mortars and UAVs, leaving people injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.
As of 5:30 p.m., 10 people had been injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Artillery shelling
At night and during the day, five civilians were injured in artillery shelling of Bilozerka and Komyshany.
Drone attacks
Since the night, drone attacks have continued on Kherson, Komyshany, and Shyroka Balka, injuring five more civilians to varying degrees of severity.
Damage
Private houses and apartment blocks, as well as hospital and theater buildings, were damaged.
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