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News Shelling of the Kherson region
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Ten people injured due to Russian shelling of Kherson region

Shelling of the Kherson region

Throughout the day on 28 May 2026, the Russian army attacked settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, mortars and UAVs, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

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As of 5:30 p.m., 10 people had been injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Artillery shelling

At night and during the day, five civilians were injured in artillery shelling of Bilozerka and Komyshany.

Read more: Three people injured in shelling of Korabelnyi district of Kherson – RMA

Drone attacks

Since the night, drone attacks have continued on Kherson, Komyshany, and Shyroka Balka, injuring five more civilians to varying degrees of severity.

Damage

Private houses and apartment blocks, as well as hospital and theater buildings, were damaged.

Read more: Russians attack playground in Kherson with MLRS: mother and two children injured, father killed

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shoot out (17412) Kherson (1486) Kherson region (2677) Kherson district (574) Bilozerka (78) Shyroka Balka (10) Komyshany (31)
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