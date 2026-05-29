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News Massive combined attack Aid from Austria
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Russia is preparing new large-scale attack, we need deliveries of anti-ballistic missiles, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy in a conversation with Stocker: Russia is preparing a new large-scale attack

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"I am grateful for the sympathy expressed regarding the ongoing Russian airstrikes. I informed the Chancellor of our intelligence reports indicating that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities. It is very important that our partners provide a joint response to these attacks, primarily through the supply of anti-ballistic systems," he noted.

The parties also discussed Ukraine’s European integration process.

"We expect the first cluster to be opened as early as June. This is fair, Ukrainians deserve it. I thank Austria for fully sharing this view. We also discussed our cooperation within international organizations. I have instructed the diplomatic team to work through the relevant issues with their Austrian counterparts at their respective levels," he added.

Read more: Sybiha after UN Security Council: We expect global community to take decisive action

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Austria (123) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9077) Christian Stocker (5)
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