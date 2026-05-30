Hegseth criticized Europe and praised US allies in Asia
Pentagon chief Pete Hagset spoke positively about the level of cooperation between the U.S. and China and praised Washington’s partners in Asia, while criticizing the approach taken by European countries.
He made this statement during a forum in Singapore, according to Censor.NET, citing "European Truth".
Priority for exemplary allies
In particular, Hegset stated that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump would prioritize cooperation with "exemplary allies" who are "the most capable, level-headed, and willing to defend their national interests."
"To those who believe they can continue to take advantage of the generosity of American taxpayers, we want to say: those days are over. Allies who refuse to step up and shoulder their share of the responsibility for our collective defense will face clear changes in our cooperation," he said.
Hegset praised countries in the Asia-Pacific region for strengthening their defense capabilities, singling out South Korea in particular as a role model.
Criticism directed at Europe
At the same time, he criticized long-standing partners in Europe and NATO, stating that they "need to make some important decisions."
What happened before?
- Earlier, Donald Trump announced his intention to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany, noting that the actual scale of the changes could be greater than the previously announced figures.
- The Pentagon has confirmed plans to withdraw approximately 5,000 troops over the course of the year. At the same time, the U.S. president has hinted at a further review of the global deployment of U.S. troops in Europe.
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