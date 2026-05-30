Since start of day, aggressor has attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions 58 times, 19 of them in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 58 times.

This is reported in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s update on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on May 30, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region were hit: Ryzhivka, Korenok, Bachivsk, Sopych, Rohizne, Bunyachyne, Yastrubshchyna, Bezsalivka, Atynske, and Vilna Sloboda; in the Chernihiv region, the town of Hremyach was hit.

The situation in the north

Five firefights took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, and the enemy carried out 30 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched five assaults on the positions of our units near the towns of Veterinarne and Lyman, as well as in the direction of Izbytske and Ternova.

In the Kupiansk sector today, the enemy launched two attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces near the village of Novoosynove and in the area of Petropavlivka. One of the engagements is still ongoing.

Read more: "Kurgannefteprodukt" oil terminal, Tu-142 aircraft and "Iskander-M" OTRK launcher have been struck, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman area, Ukrainian troops repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance toward the towns of Drobysheve, Stavy, Lyman, and Ozerne. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an attempt by the invaders to advance toward the village of Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled four attacks near the village of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 19 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, and toward the settlements of Bilytske and Dorozhne. Two firefights are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy has twice attempted to advance toward Kalynivka. One engagement is currently ongoing.

Read more: Defense Forces are holding back Russia’s massive pressure: 228 combat clashes have taken place over day, General Staff says

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, Defense Forces successfully repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas of Zlahoda, Olenokostiantynivka, and toward Vozdvizhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Huliaipole. Five engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy has not carried out any active offensive operations since the start of the day.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.