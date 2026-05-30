"Kurgannefteprodukt" oil terminal, Tu-142 aircraft and "Iskander-M" OTRK launcher have been struck, - General Staff
On the night of 30 May 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
Strikes on Taganrog
In particular, the ‘Kurgannefteprodukt’ oil terminal (Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation) was hit. According to preliminary information, a fuel tank on the site was damaged. Further details are being confirmed.
- The terminal is used for the storage and transhipment of petroleum products, in particular for the benefit of the aggressor state’s military formations.
Also, in the Taganrog area, the destruction of two Tu-142 aircraft and a launcher from the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system has been confirmed.
- The extent of the damage is being assessed.
- The Tu-142 is a Russian long-range anti-submarine aircraft, developed from the Tu-95 strategic bomber.
Other strikes
Furthermore, according to the General Staff, an enemy UAV storage facility in the Ivanivka area of the Kharkiv region and an FSB boat maintenance facility (Voloshyne, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) have been struck. The extent of the damage is being clarified.
Ukrainian troops also struck enemy troop concentrations in the Berestok area of the Donetsk region, at the "Trokhizbenka" military training ground in the Luhansk region, and at the "Prymorskyi Posad" training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Confirmation of previous strikes
Based on the results of previous operations, it has been confirmed that on 28 May 2026, a "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system was struck in the vicinity of the "Saki" airfield in the territory of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to take systematic measures to compel the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that on the night of 30 May, the Russian city of Taganrog came under a massive drone attack. Fires broke out in the port area.
- It later emerged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone forces had struck an Iskander missile and Tu-142 aircraft near Taganrog.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password