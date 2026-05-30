"Kurgannefteprodukt" oil terminal, Tu-142 aircraft and "Iskander-M" OTRK launcher have been struck, - General Staff

On the night of 30 May 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Strikes on Taganrog

In particular, the ‘Kurgannefteprodukt’ oil terminal (Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation) was hit. According to preliminary information, a fuel tank on the site was damaged. Further details are being confirmed.

The terminal is used for the storage and transhipment of petroleum products, in particular for the benefit of the aggressor state’s military formations.

Also, in the Taganrog area, the destruction of two Tu-142 aircraft and a launcher from the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system has been confirmed.

See more: Tanker belonging to Russian Federation’s shadow fleet and oil depots in Taganrog and Crimea have been struck, – Madiar. VIDEO

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The Tu-142 is a Russian long-range anti-submarine aircraft, developed from the Tu-95 strategic bomber.

Other strikes

Furthermore, according to the General Staff, an enemy UAV storage facility in the Ivanivka area of the Kharkiv region and an FSB boat maintenance facility (Voloshyne, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) have been struck. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Ukrainian troops also struck enemy troop concentrations in the Berestok area of the Donetsk region, at the "Trokhizbenka" military training ground in the Luhansk region, and at the "Prymorskyi Posad" training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,362,500 (+1,430 per day), 11,960 tanks, 42,930 artillery systems, 24,647 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Confirmation of previous strikes

Based on the results of previous operations, it has been confirmed that on 28 May 2026, a "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system was struck in the vicinity of the "Saki" airfield in the territory of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to take systematic measures to compel the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

What led up to this?