US start-up has begun testing humanoid robots on front line in Ukraine, - CNBC. PHOTOS

Foundation Future Industries, an American tech startup with ties to the Trump family, is developing dual-purpose autonomous humanoid robots. The first prototypes of these humanoid systems are already undergoing field testing in Ukraine.

CNBC reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

More about the tests

As noted, the developer is Foundation Future Industries, a San Francisco-based company. The startup creates robots for use in both heavy industry and military operations. Although the technology is officially classified as "dual-use," the company's leadership openly acknowledges its significant combat potential.

According to CNBC, the first robot prototypes are already being tested in Ukraine. The testing involves logistics tasks in hazardous areas, specifically for the delivery and transport of cargo, which reduces risks to military personnel.

Read more: NATO has given assurances that it does not see crisis in its relations with US, despite Trump’s criticism of Europe

How is the project linked to Trump?

Foundation Future Industries plans to scale up production to thousands of such robots annually. Over the next 12 to 18 months, the developers plan to expand the testing program in collaboration with the U.S. Armed Forces. In the long term, they aim to deploy the systems directly in combat operations, granting them partial or full autonomy on the battlefield.

The project attracted particular attention due to its direct ties to Donald Trump's inner circle. Specifically, the American leader's son, Eric Trump, initially invested his own funds in the startup and currently serves as an official advisor to the company.

According to The Next Web, the Phantom MK-1 robots have a payload capacity of about 44 pounds—nearly 20 kilograms. However, the current version is not yet ready for full-scale, long-term use: limitations include battery life, water resistance, and the system’s overall durability.

The Foundation plans to deliver upgraded Phantom 2 drones to Ukraine as early as this year.



