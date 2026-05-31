Strikes on Kherson region: 9 houses and administrative building damaged, one person injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Which towns and villages were shelled?

Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Pryozernoye, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Nadiivka, Ivanivka, Mykilsk, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Rakivka, Novoraysk, Tarasa Shevchenka, Chervone, Urozhayne, Shevchenkivka, Virivka, Vysoke, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Milove, Novovasylivka, Sablukivka, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, and the city of Kherson.

Destruction

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging two high-rise buildings and seven private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building and private vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, one person was injured.

Read on Censor.NET: Nine people were injured in Russian strikes on Kherson