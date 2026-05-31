Occupiers have stepped up their assaults in south; situation is most critical near Huliaipole, - Voloshyn

Over the course of the week, the Russian army has stepped up its combat operations and assault activities in the southern sector.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, spoke about this during a televised marathon, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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The Huliaipole sector remains the hottest spot

According to him, the situation remains most tense in the Huliaipole sector, where the enemy is attempting to complete the tasks assigned by its command by the end of spring.

"We can draw some conclusions about this week, and they show that almost every day the enemy has increased the number of combat engagements in our southern sector. Over the past 24 hours, 52 combat engagements were recorded in the southern sectors," Voloshyn said.

Read more: Russians are trying to cut off supply lines from Zaporizhzhia to Huliaipole and Orikhiv, but they are failing to do so, - Southern Defence Forces

The Russians have increased the number of assaults and the use of guided bombs

The spokesperson added that Russian forces have also stepped up their use of guided bombs and are continuing to launch active assaults in the areas of Vozdvizhivka, Huliaipole, and Dobropillia.