77 clashes have been recorded on front line, with fighting remaining intense in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, occupying forces have launched 77 attacks on our defenders' positions.

This is reported in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s update on the situation at the front as of 16:00 on May 31, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Enemy artillery continues to pound the Ukrainian border relentlessly.

Today, in the Sumy region, the towns of Sopych, Buniakine, Volfyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Yastrubshchyna, Bachivsk, and Malushyne came under enemy attack.

In the Chernihiv region, the village of Kliusy came under fire.

The situation in the north

Five firefights took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, with one battle still ongoing. In the same areas, the enemy fired on our positions and civilian villages 45 times, using multiple-launch rocket systems on two occasions.

Read more: "Saratov" oil refinery and Russian military command posts have been struck, - General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders have made six attempts to break through the defenses near Lyman and Starytsia. Two fierce battles are currently underway.

In the Kupiansk sector of the front, the occupiers launched three attacks in an attempt to push back our units near Shyikivka and Kupiansk.

Fighting in the east

The aggressor was also active in the Lyman area, launching seven assaults near Kopanok, Novomykolaivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Ozerny. Two firefights are still ongoing there.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully thwarted two attempts by the invaders to advance in the Rai-Oleksandrivka area.

According to the General Staff, no offensive actions by the occupiers have been reported on the Kramatorsk and Oleksandrivka sections of the front.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian units launched ten attacks in an attempt to break through our defensive lines near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Rusynove Yar, Mykolaivka, Pleshchiivka, and Stepanivka.

As usual, fighting remains intense in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vilne, Dorozhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, and Udachne.

Read more: Since start of day, aggressor has attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions 58 times, 19 of them in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces are holding their ground firmly: nine enemy attacks have been successfully repelled in the areas of Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and Charivne, and another battle is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders made nine unsuccessful attempts to breach our defensive lines near Shcherbakiv, Bilohiria, Nesterianka, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers made only one futile attempt to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

There have been no significant changes in the operational situation along the rest of the front line, and no enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.