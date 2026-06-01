About ten explosions were heard in Kharkiv: there are casualties
On the night of Sunday, June 1, approximately ten enemy strikes were recorded in Kharkiv.
According to Censor.NET, this information is contained in reports by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Strikes on city districts and the threat of drones
The mayor stated that approximately ten strikes had occurred on the outskirts of the Slobidskyi district, which borders the city limits. He also warned that enemy combat drones were still heading toward the city.
"There is also information about a strike on a high-rise building in the Osnovianskyi district. We are clarifying the details," Ihor Terekhov said.
He later clarified that, according to updated information, the strike hit a garage cooperative near the high-rise buildings. Garages and cars caught fire there.
Update on the consequences and casualties
According to preliminary data, several people were injured in the Osnovianskyi and Slobidskyi districts. The number and condition of the injured are currently being determined.
It is also reported that a high-rise building was hit in Odesa that same night. Partial destruction of two floors was recorded there.
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