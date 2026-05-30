Day in Kharkiv region: two dead and four injured. PHOTOS

Russia has attacked 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region. Two people have been killed and four injured across various communities in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

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In the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, two local residents attempted to leave in their own car. As a result of a drone strike, the 60-year-old driver sustained multiple injuries, whilst his 65-year-old partner was killed instantly. A 46-year-old man was also killed during enemy shelling near the village cemetery.

Three more people were injured:

A 46-year-old man in the village of Shestakove;

A 34-year-old man in the village of Husinka;

A 34-year-old man was injured during humanitarian demining in the village of Vinopillia.

In addition, a 67-year-old woman in the village of Zolochiv suffered an acute stress reaction.

Attacks on Kharkiv and the region

The enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv and also actively used various types of weaponry across the region, in particular:

7 Geran-2 UAVs;

6 "Molniya" UAVs;

8 FPV drones;

41 unmanned aerial vehicles of an unidentified type.

Destruction of civilian infrastructure

Damage to residential and commercial buildings has been reported in various districts of the Kharkiv region:

Bohodukhiv district: private homes, a car and a community centre were damaged.

Kupiansk district: several private homes and cars were damaged.

Kharkiv district: an industrial building was destroyed, and power lines and private homes were damaged.

Chuhuiv district: a car, a barn, a farm hangar, and power lines were damaged.

Berestyn district: a warehouse was damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia: two injured (updated). Photo report

Consequences of the attack























