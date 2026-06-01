Zelenskyy proposed that US create world’s most powerful drone and AI alliance – media

Drone Industry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that cooperation between Ukraine and the US in the fields of drone technology and artificial intelligence could create the world’s most powerful technological alliance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the New York Post.

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Ukraine proposes that the US combine experience and technology

According to Zelenskyy, American companies possess cutting-edge developments in the field of artificial intelligence, whilst Ukraine has unique practical experience in the use of drones in real combat conditions.

The President emphasised that combining these capabilities could provide both countries with a significant technological advantage.

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Awaiting Trump’s decision

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is still awaiting a final decision from US President Donald Trump on a framework bilateral agreement on cooperation in the field of drones.

At the same time, Ukraine has already concluded a number of international agreements on unmanned technologies with countries in Europe and the Middle East, and is working on a large-scale agreement with the European Union.

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The US is interested in Ukrainian developments

According to The Guardian, the US side has previously expressed interest in testing various types of Ukrainian drones – aerial, maritime and ground-based.

Ukraine has agreed to provide such opportunities for testing its developments.

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