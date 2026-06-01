Enemy deliberately struck hospital in Konotop with ’Shahed’ drone, - mayor
Today, June 1, 2026, Russian forces launched a "Shahed" drone strike on a hospital in Konotop in the Sumy region.
The mayor of the city, Artem Semenikhin, announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
First details
"The Russians just attacked our hospital! How awful!" he wrote.
"It wasn't a 'shahed' attack, as some people are claiming, but a direct STRIKE! It was aimed specifically at the hospital! It's nothing short of a MIRACLE, and thank God there were no casualties or injuries," Semenikhin clarified.
No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.
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