ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13745 visitors online
News Shelling of Sumy region
879 0

Enemy deliberately struck hospital in Konotop with ’Shahed’ drone, - mayor

Shahed over Konotop

Today, June 1, 2026, Russian forces launched a "Shahed" drone strike on a hospital in Konotop in the Sumy region.

The mayor of the city, Artem Semenikhin, announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

First details

"The Russians just attacked our hospital! How awful!" he wrote.

"It wasn't a 'shahed' attack, as some people are claiming, but a direct STRIKE! It was aimed specifically at the hospital! It's nothing short of a MIRACLE, and thank God there were no casualties or injuries," Semenikhin clarified.

No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.

Watch more: Enemy launched massive attack on Shostka. Petrol station was hit in Sumy. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Author: 

hospital (169) Konotop (40) shoot out (17454) Sumy region (1811) Konotopskyy district (51)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 