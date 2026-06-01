Enemy deliberately struck hospital in Konotop with ’Shahed’ drone, - mayor

Today, June 1, 2026, Russian forces launched a "Shahed" drone strike on a hospital in Konotop in the Sumy region.

The mayor of the city, Artem Semenikhin, announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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First details

"The Russians just attacked our hospital! How awful!" he wrote.

"It wasn't a 'shahed' attack, as some people are claiming, but a direct STRIKE! It was aimed specifically at the hospital! It's nothing short of a MIRACLE, and thank God there were no casualties or injuries," Semenikhin clarified.

No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.

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