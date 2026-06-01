More than 7,000 combat clashes and Russia’s use of 7,500 guided aerial bombs recorded on front in May – Defense Ministry
Tensions on the front line reached their highest levels in the final month of spring. According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, 7,008 combat clashes were recorded in May, indicating an increase in the intensity of enemy operations.
This was reported by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, Censor.NET reports.
Over 300 combat engagements in a single day
It is noted that the fiercest day of fighting that month was 26 May, with 317 combat clashes recorded that day.
At the same time, the enemy continued to maintain dense fire along the entire line of contact and against peaceful cities. In total, the enemy carried out more than 96,000 attacks in May, including more than 1,800 with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Increase in the number of air strikes
The Ministry of Defence notes that, having failed to achieve significant success on the front line and facing fierce resistance from the Defence Forces, Russian troops have focused on aerial terror. Over the month, the enemy used 7,500 aerial bombs fitted with universal glide and correction modules (guided aerial bombs).
According to the General Staff, this was the second-highest monthly number of guided aerial bombs since the start of the full-scale invasion. The only higher figure was recorded in March, with 7,987.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password