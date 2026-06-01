EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia may be presented next week – media
The European Commission may present its 21st package of sanctions against Russia as early as next week.
This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.
Restrictions
The source said the next sanctions package may include measures to further increase pressure on cryptocurrency, as well as restrictions against financial institutions in third countries (particularly in Central Asia) that help Russian banks circumvent sanctions.
Discussions will begin after the presentation.
"The goal is to adopt the next package by mid-July. Suspilne’s source believes this is a realistic goal, as the new Hungarian government is sending signals that it will no longer abuse its veto right," the outlet writes.
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