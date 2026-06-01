UK helped French navy detain Russian tanker subject to sanctions, - Sky News

The British military helped the French navy intercept an oil tanker in the Atlantic Ocean that was subject to international sanctions and was sailing from Russia.

This is reported by Sky News, according to Censor.NET

Read more on our Telegram channel

Assistance from the United Kingdom

According to a spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense, British forces aboard a helicopter from the ship HMS Somerset provided support to the French navy in the form of surveillance and tracking before their troops boarded the tanker.

"Together with our allies, we are stepping up our efforts against 'shadow fleet' vessels to cut off the funding that fuels Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine," he said.

Read more: Russia’s shadow fleet: over half of tankers in critical condition, - Financial Times

At the same time, the British Prime Minister's office dismissed suggestions that the United Kingdom lacks the military capability to carry out an operation to seize a "shadow fleet" tanker.

"The United Kingdom is disrupting and deterring 'shadow fleet' vessels and their harmful maritime activities, and since October 2024, we have intercepted more than 700 suspicious 'shadow fleet' vessels," said a spokesperson for the British Prime Minister.

France's detention of a Russian tanker subject to sanctions

It was previously reported that the French Navy detained the Russian oil tanker Tagor in the Atlantic Ocean.