Lithuania has responded to Russia’s accusations of aiding drone strikes: Ukraine is defending itself, and Russia has power to stop it all

Any claims by the Kremlin regime that Lithuania or other Baltic countries have allegedly allowed Ukraine to use their airspace to launch attack drones are nothing but absurd propaganda and disinformation spread by the Russian aggressor.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Delfi, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene made this statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

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Lithuania's reaction

The Lithuanian prime minister has once again rejected Moscow's accusations, which are an attempt to justify its own inability to protect strategic sites from Ukrainian weapons.

"We have made a very clear and unequivocal statement, and I will say it again—the Baltic states have never provided their airspace or territory for drone strikes against targets in Russia. This is pure disinformation and propaganda on the part of Russia as the aggressor," Ruginene emphasized.

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What happened before?

The trigger for the latest wave of disinformation from Russia was a widespread panic in the Kaliningrad region last Monday. On that day, residents of the Russian enclave received official emergency alerts about an attack by unidentified drones for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

According to Russian media sources and the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), an alert was issued in Kaliningrad, and temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were immediately imposed at the local Khrabrovo Airport. As a result of the incident, dozens of passenger planes circled in the sky for hours, unable to land.

Commenting on this, Ruginene raised the issue of security in the region.

"What has happened in Lithuania in recent weeks is clear—Ukraine is defending itself. We can only blame Russia, as the aggressor, for any threat directed against the Baltic states. Russia has the power to put a stop to all of this," the Lithuanian prime minister concluded.