The Danish shipyard Fayard continues to service Russian tankers used to transport liquefied natural gas from the Yamal gas plant in Russia.

The Financial Times reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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The EU is still servicing Russian tankers

These are Arc7-class vessels, which transport Russian gas under challenging ice navigation conditions and are critically dependent on maintenance at European shipyards.

According to the organization Urgewald, six of the 15 Arc7 tankers are scheduled to undergo maintenance at a Danish shipyard this summer—before the EU ban on servicing Russian-operated LNG tankers takes effect in 2027.

According to the company's report, in 2025 Fayard serviced five tankers that arrived from the Yamal Peninsula.

At the same time, the only other European operator—the Dutch Damen Shipyards Group, which has worked with this type of vessel—announced that it would cease servicing Russian LNG tankers in August 2025, citing the Dutch government’s policy.

Read more: "France’s detention of Russian tanker subject to sanctions ’borders on international piracy’," - Peskov

What do they say at Fayard?

Fayard stated that it complies with EU regulations and sanctions and emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of shipping.

The company added that the European Commission recognizes the need for LNG supplies from Russia's Yamal region to ensure Europe's energy security through 2027, which is why the servicing of certain vessels continues.