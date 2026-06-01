"France’s detention of Russian tanker subject to sanctions ’borders on international piracy’," - Peskov

The Kremlin stated that France's detention of a sanctioned tanker en route from Russia is illegal and "borders on international piracy"

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

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What Peskov said

He stated that Russia considers France's detention of the sanctioned tanker to be unlawful.

"We consider such actions to be illegal; they border on international piracy. We completely disagree that they are being carried out in full compliance with international law," Peskov said.

According to him, Russia is taking measures to protect its cargo ships and "will continue to do so in light of this negative experience."

Read more: Russia’s shadow fleet: over half of tankers in critical condition, - Financial Times

What led up to

It was previously reported that the French Navy detained the Russian oil tanker Tagor in the Atlantic Ocean.