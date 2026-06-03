"Progress" defence plant, which manufactures components for missiles, has been attacked and is on fire in Tambov region of Russian Federation, - media. VIDEO

The Progress plant, which manufactures equipment for aviation and missile control systems, has come under attack and is on fire in the Russian city of Michurinsk in the Tambov Region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing an OSINT analysis by ASTRA.

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What has been hit?

ASTRA geolocated footage of the fire, filmed by eyewitnesses on the night of 3 June. According to the publication, the "Progress" plant in Michurinsk, Tambov Oblast, Russia, was attacked and is on fire.

An OSINT analyst established that the video footage was taken across the road from one of the plant’s production sites.

Read more: Defence forces struck GRAU arsenal near Volgograd and defence plant in Tambov region, - General Staff





What is known about the plant?

According to information from the War & Sanctions project of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, the "Progress" plant manufactures MP-95 sensors, which can be used for testing and monitoring Kh-101 cruise missile systems.

Also, according to the project, the plant manufactures gyromotors for the Kh-59M2 and Kh-59M2A missiles. These components are used in angular velocity sensors.

In addition to control systems for aviation and missile technology, "Progress" manufactures electrical products for civilian use, as well as equipment for gas and oil pipelines.

Read more: Progress defense plant attacked in Tambov region