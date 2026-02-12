Defence forces struck GRAU arsenal near Volgograd and defence plant in Tambov region, - General Staff

On the night of 12 February, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck an arsenal for the comprehensive storage of missiles, ammunition and explosives belonging to the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence in the vicinity of the village of Kotluban in the Volgograd region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on the GRAU arsenal near Volgograd

According to the Defence Forces, this arsenal is one of the largest storage sites for Russian army ammunition. The strike was carried out using Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" long-range weapons.

Powerful explosions followed by secondary detonations were recorded on the site. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Read more: Oil refinery burns in Russian city of Ukhta after UAV attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Strike on a plant in the Tambov region

In addition, in the city of Michurinsk in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, a high-tech equipment manufacturing enterprise for aviation and missile systems, "Michurinsky Zavod Progress", which is involved in supplying the Russian army, was hit. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out on the territory of the plant.

Ammunition depots in Zaporizhzhia

Enemy ammunition depots were also hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, in the areas of Terpinnia and Rozivka.

Read more: There were 113 combat engagements on front line: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

Confirmation of strike on Volgograd oil refinery

Separately, the Defence Forces confirmed the results of the strike carried out on 11 February on the "Volgogradsky" oil refinery in the Volgograd region.

It has been established that the attack damaged:

The main primary oil processing unit ELOU-AVT-1

Individual elements of the AVT-3 unit

Infrastructure facilities of the plant

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,250,150 people (+770 per day), 11,662 tanks, 37,213 artillery systems, 24,025 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Secondary oil refineries have reported a decrease in production load or a complete shutdown.

Enemy losses and the final extent of the damage caused are being clarified.

Read more: In January, Russia’s losses exceeded number of mobilised troops, - Bloomberg