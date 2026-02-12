In January, Russia’s losses exceeded number of mobilised troops, - Bloomberg

During January, Russian military losses exceeded the Russian Federation's ability to replenish its personnel by 9,000.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing Western officials, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The publication's sources noted that in January 2026, the Russians were unable to achieve significant territorial gains despite heavy losses.

In December, the Russian army lost 35,000 personnel, which is approximately twice the average monthly figure for 2025 calculated by NATO.

Bloomberg recalls that Ukrainian Defence Minister Fedorov has outlined a strategy that envisages the elimination of up to 50,000 occupiers per month Ukraine believes that such a level of losses will make it difficult to replenish troops without dictator Putin announcing a new wave of mobilisation.

Read more: 55,000 Ukrainian servicemen killed since start of full-scale war, Zelenskyy says

Losses

Western officials say that in December, Russia's losses were roughly equal to the number of recruits it managed to recruit each month. This suggests that Ukraine's strategy has probably been somewhat successful. However, it remains to be seen whether Kyiv will be able to maintain this momentum.

According to officials, at the current rate, it will take Russian troops another two years to completely capture the Donetsk region.

Western partners attribute the increase in lethality to Ukraine's progress in the use of unmanned systems.

Read more: Russia lost 1.2 million soldiers in war, twice as many as Ukraine, - CSIS

What preceded it?

Earlier, NATO reported 1.3 million casualties of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine, 400,000 of them in 2025.

Read more: NATO reported 1.3 million losses for Russian army in war against Ukraine, including 400,000 in 2025