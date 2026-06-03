17th blackout occurred at occupied ZNPP, - Energoatom

On the night of June 3, 2026, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant experienced its 17th blackout since Russian forces seized the plant, and the fifth since the beginning of this year.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of Energoatom.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

As noted, at 11:44 p.m., the plant completely lost its external power supply due to an outage on the "Ferosplavna-1" power line. The operation of critical systems was maintained by backup diesel generators.

According to the IAEA, the power outage was caused by a drone strike on the Nikopolskaya substation on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. This led to a temporary shutdown of the only power line still available to the plant.

Read more: IAEA team has documented damage to turbine hall building at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Risks

"Another power outage at Europe's largest nuclear power plant once again highlights the critical risks posed by the illegal occupation of the facility by Russian troops. Every loss of external power poses a direct threat to nuclear and radiation safety," the statement reads.

"Energoatom" emphasizes that only the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the full control of Ukraine and its legitimate operator can guarantee the safe operation of the plant and prevent a nuclear and radiation accident with unpredictable consequences.