Russia attacked farm in Kharkiv region: two dead, three injured (updated)

Russian troops attacked the village of Rokytne in the Kharkiv region, leaving one person injured and one person dead.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"One person was killed and another injured as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs.



The strike was recorded on the farm's grounds. According to preliminary reports, a private home, hay, and a farm building are on fire in the village," the statement said.

It later emerged that the death toll had risen.

Two people were killed, and three were injured

See more: Enemy struck two districts of Kharkiv: 5 wounded. PHOTO

What happened before?

On the morning of June 3, Russian occupiers attacked two districts of Kharkiv.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 19 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. Eleven people were injured as a result of the shelling.