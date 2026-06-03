Charges have been brought against Russian military personnel who ordered missile strike on high-rise building in Odesa in April 2022

The Security Service, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the National Police have gathered evidence against two members of the command structure of Russian armed groups who organized an airstrike on a 16-story residential building in Odesa on April 23, 2022.

The attack killed eight civilians, including a three-month-old baby. Another 18 people were injured, with injuries ranging in severity, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

As the investigation revealed, the following individuals were involved in planning and preparing the shelling:

Major General Mykola Varpakhovych, commander of the 22nd Heavy Long-Range Bomber Aviation Division of the Russian Air Force;

Colonel Oleg Skitsky, commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Air Force.

According to the case file, acting on instructions from the suspects, their subordinates attacked a building in one of Odesa’s residential complexes with an X-101 cruise missile.

To carry out an attack on a civilian target, the Russians deployed a Tu-95 strategic bomber.

It has been determined that the Russian missile launched at the Odesa skyscraper was fired from the Caspian Sea region.

Based on the evidence gathered, Varpakhovich and Skitskyt have been notified of charges brought against them in absentia—violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional homicide.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring Russian war criminals to justice.

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