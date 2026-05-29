Traitor Povalii sentenced to 12 years in prison: all her property confiscated

Former Party of Regions MP and turncoat artist Taisiia Povalii has been sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all her property.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

After 2014, the artist moved to Russia and supported the aggressor state.

She also took part in propaganda events, justified the armed aggression against Ukraine, and spread anti-Ukrainian narratives.

Vinnytsia City Court sentenced her to 12 years in prison, banned her from holding certain positions for 15 years, and ordered the confiscation of all her property to the state.

Read more: Member of Russian State Duma has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for supporting aggression against Ukraine, - Office of Prosecutor General

"After the Revolution of Dignity, Povalii has been living in Moscow, where she continues her creative work, and in 2023, she obtained Russian citizenship. She took part in concerts in support of the so-called ‘special military operation’ and events dedicated to the illegal occupation of Ukrainian territories, and also systematically appeared in Russian propaganda media," the statement said.

In 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ruled to confiscate her assets to the state, including land plots and real estate in the Kyiv region, vehicles, weapons, and property rights to nine musical works.

In 2025, these rights were officially registered in the name of the state of Ukraine.

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