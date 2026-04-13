FSB informant gets 8 years in prison for spying on AFU positions – SSU

Based on evidence gathered by military counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), an FSB informant whom the SSU detained in Sumy in September 2025 has been sentenced to a real prison term.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the SSU press center.

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What did the investigation establish?

As noted, he hitchhiked across three regions of Ukraine to track the locations of the Defense Forces that the enemy was preparing to target with air, drone, and artillery strikes.

According to the case materials, the ruscists’ task was carried out by a drug addict from Sumy who came to the FSB’s attention while looking for money "for a dose" in Telegram channels.

Read more: Directed Russian missiles at western regions of Ukraine: traitor sentenced to 15 years - SSU

What data did he pass to the enemy?

At first, the perpetrator tracked the combat positions of Ukrainian air defense units in his home region.

Later, the occupiers "sent" him to Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region. There, he rented two apartments: he stayed in one himself during his reconnaissance trips, while in the other he set up an "observation post."

On the FSB’s instructions, the informant installed a video camera with remote access for Russian special services officers on the windowsill of the apartment.

Using the online feed, the ruscists hoped to record the movement of AFU military equipment toward the front line.

After that, the enemy accomplice was tasked with marking the geolocations of checkpoints and fortified areas in the Pokrovsk direction.

It was documented that he arrived in a settlement near the line of combat contact in a passing car, where over the course of two days, he recorded the positions of Ukrainian troops during walks on foot.

See more: Russian agent exposed: prepared cache of weapons for contract killings in Odesa on behalf of FSB, - SSU. PHOTO

Detention

SSU officers detained him at his place of residence in Sumy, where he had returned to prepare a "report" and send it to the FSB via messenger.

During searches, officers seized a smartphone he had used to communicate with the Russian special service.

Based on SSU materials, the court found the informant guilty under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (dissemination of information about the location of the AFU under martial law).

Taking into account his cooperation with the investigation, the perpetrator was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

See more: Planned to blow up one of leaders of the Employers’ Federation: SSU detains Russian agent in Kyiv. PHOTOS