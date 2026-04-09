Directed Russian missiles at western regions of Ukraine: traitor sentenced to 15 years - SSU

An FSB agent exposed by the Security Service of Ukraine in August 2023 in the Khmelnytskyi region has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

It was established that the perpetrator was preparing a missile strike by the ruscists on the region’s railway infrastructure.

To do this, he attempted to install a GPS tracker near a strategically important facility of a local branch of Ukrzaliznytsia. Using the signal from the "beacon", the ruscists planned to launch a missile strike on the potential target location in order to disrupt freight transport logistics, including military trains of the Defense Forces.

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Agent’s detention

The agent was detained after conducting additional reconnaissance at the site of the planned strike and attempting to install a GPS guidance device there.

The Russian air attack was being prepared by a resident of Slavuta who worked for an officer of the "Crimean directorate" of the FSB.

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After receiving instructions on how to adjust the strike, the agent began carrying out the enemy mission in exchange for money from Russia, which he had been promised would be transferred to his bank card. During a search of the detainee’s home, law enforcement officers found a laptop, mobile phones, and SIM cards containing evidence of his contacts with the Russian special service.

The court found the perpetrator guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

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