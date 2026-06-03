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62% of Ukrainians support ban on religious organisations linked to Russia, - "Rating" poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate: what do Ukrainians think about it?

Most Ukrainians support the passage of a law that would ban the activities of religious organizations linked to Russia.

This is evidenced by data from a poll conducted by the "Rating" sociological group, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

In fact, 80% of those surveyed support the idea of severing ties between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the Russian Orthodox Church due to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, 62% of respondents support the law banning the activities of religious organizations linked to Russia.

Заборона УПЦ МП: що думають про це українці?

In addition, 57% support the idea of banning the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church under the leadership of Metropolitan Onufriy due to its ties to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Заборона УПЦ МП: що думають про це українці?

67% of those surveyed support the imposition of sanctions against Metropolitan Onufriy due to his ties to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Read more: Properties in "Dynasty" were consecrated by priest of UOC-MP linked to Chernyshov and Pasha Mercedes, - "Slidstvo.Info"

Methodology

The survey was conducted from May 4 to May 9, 2026. A total of 2,000 respondents were surveyed.

Representativeness: The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement (margin of error: no more than 2.2% at a 95% confidence level).

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poll (481) religion (38) Ukrainian Orthodox Church (175)
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