Most Ukrainians support the passage of a law that would ban the activities of religious organizations linked to Russia.

This is evidenced by data from a poll conducted by the "Rating" sociological group, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

In fact, 80% of those surveyed support the idea of severing ties between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the Russian Orthodox Church due to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, 62% of respondents support the law banning the activities of religious organizations linked to Russia.

In addition, 57% support the idea of banning the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church under the leadership of Metropolitan Onufriy due to its ties to the Russian Orthodox Church.

67% of those surveyed support the imposition of sanctions against Metropolitan Onufriy due to his ties to the Russian Orthodox Church.

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Methodology

The survey was conducted from May 4 to May 9, 2026. A total of 2,000 respondents were surveyed.

Representativeness: The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement (margin of error: no more than 2.2% at a 95% confidence level).