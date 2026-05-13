Properties in "Dynasty" were consecrated by priest of UOC-MP linked to Chernyshov and Pasha Mercedes, - "Slidstvo.Info"
The construction of the "Dynasty" cottage town in Kozyn, Kyiv Oblast – which features in the case involving Andrii Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office – may have been consecrated by Viktor Drebotii, an archpriest at the "Church of All Saints" of the Moscow Patriarchate.
This was reported by Slidstvo.Info, as relayed by Censor.NET.
What have we managed to find out?
Journalists identified the clergyman from a photograph released the day before by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. The photograph captures the consecration of the "Dynasty" housing cooperative in June 2021.
According to the investigation, the priest’s wife, Hanna Drebotii, received flats in the capital’s "Crystal Springs" residential complex as a person associated with former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov. The investigation considers these flats to be an unlawful benefit in the case concerning the land scheme.
"As established by NABU and the SAPO, a scheme was carried out between one of the capital’s developers and the then head of the Ministry of Regional Development, Oleksii Chernyshov, to illegally obtain a plot of land for the construction of a residential complex. For the successful completion of the deal, the developer ‘rewarded’ the minister and his associates with a discount on flats in the already completed buildings. Apparently, two of these flats ended up in the ownership of Hanna Drebotii as a person close to Oleksii Chernyshov," the report states.
Journalists also discovered that among Hanna Drebotii’s Facebook friends were Andrii Yermak and Oleksii Chernyshov’s wife, Svitlana.
On her social media accounts, Hanna Drebotii posts photos with her husband, who looks like Viktor Drebotii, the archpriest of the Church of All Saints of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Kyiv.
Pasha Mercedes and Drebotiy
Viktor Drebotii has appeared in photos on numerous occasions alongside Pavlo Lebed, known as Pasha Mercedes. He is a metropolitan of the UOC-MP, whom the Security Service of Ukraine has notified of suspicion of justifying Russian aggression and inciting inter-religious hostility.
Slidstvo.Info reports that Viktor Drebotii was last seen in a photo with him during a joint service in 2025.
Visits to Crimea
Slidstvo.Info also reports that Hanna Drebotii, on her Facebook page, was already sharing posts in support of the Moscow Patriarchate following the full-scale invasion.
Journalists have established that the Drebotii family visited the peninsula via Russian checkpoints following the occupation of Crimea. In particular, on 1 July 2014, Viktor Drebotii, a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), travelled with his wife and son from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea via the ‘Dzhankoi’ checkpoint.
And in June 2017, as the journalists discovered, the same family entered occupied Crimea via the "Armiansk" checkpoint.
The publication also analysed the Drebotii family’s assets and established that on 24 June 2022, Viktor Drebotii, a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, became the owner of a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
Journalists contacted Viktor Drebotii to ask who had invited him to bless the construction of "Dynasty". During a telephone conversation, he replied that he felt uncomfortable discussing the matter, after which he stopped answering further calls.
Yermak under suspicion in the "Dynasty" case
- As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- NABU stated that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their own personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.
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The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksii Chernyshov set up a front company to place the orders.
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After the start of the full-scale invasion, construction did not stop but actually continued at an even faster pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.
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Following media reports about "Dynasty", the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and property from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. The NABU and SAPO also carried out an inspection of the cottage complex.
- The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.
- Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.
- Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.
- It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.
- Yermak links the notification of the allegations against him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".
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