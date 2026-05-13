Properties in "Dynasty" were consecrated by priest of UOC-MP linked to Chernyshov and Pasha Mercedes, - "Slidstvo.Info"

The construction of the "Dynasty" cottage town in Kozyn, Kyiv Oblast – which features in the case involving Andrii Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office – may have been consecrated by Viktor Drebotii, an archpriest at the "Church of All Saints" of the Moscow Patriarchate.

This was reported by Slidstvo.Info, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What have we managed to find out?

Journalists identified the clergyman from a photograph released the day before by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. The photograph captures the consecration of the "Dynasty" housing cooperative in June 2021.

Photo: NABU / YouTube / Screenshot

According to the investigation, the priest’s wife, Hanna Drebotii, received flats in the capital’s "Crystal Springs" residential complex as a person associated with former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov. The investigation considers these flats to be an unlawful benefit in the case concerning the land scheme.

"As established by NABU and the SAPO, a scheme was carried out between one of the capital’s developers and the then head of the Ministry of Regional Development, Oleksii Chernyshov, to illegally obtain a plot of land for the construction of a residential complex. For the successful completion of the deal, the developer ‘rewarded’ the minister and his associates with a discount on flats in the already completed buildings. Apparently, two of these flats ended up in the ownership of Hanna Drebotii as a person close to Oleksii Chernyshov," the report states.

Read more: Yermak has four diplomatic passports. There is risk of hiding from investigation abroad – SAPO

Journalists also discovered that among Hanna Drebotii’s Facebook friends were Andrii Yermak and Oleksii Chernyshov’s wife, Svitlana.

On her social media accounts, Hanna Drebotii posts photos with her husband, who looks like Viktor Drebotii, the archpriest of the Church of All Saints of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Kyiv.

Pasha Mercedes and Drebotiy

Viktor Drebotii has appeared in photos on numerous occasions alongside Pavlo Lebed, known as Pasha Mercedes. He is a metropolitan of the UOC-MP, whom the Security Service of Ukraine has notified of suspicion of justifying Russian aggression and inciting inter-religious hostility.

Photo: Viktor Drebotii with Pavlo Lebed, who justified Russia’s war against Ukraine (Photo: lavra.ua)

Slidstvo.Info reports that Viktor Drebotii was last seen in a photo with him during a joint service in 2025.

Read more: Construction of ’Dynasty’: pressure on experts has been reported, in particular, allegedly from SSU, – Kryvonos

Visits to Crimea

Slidstvo.Info also reports that Hanna Drebotii, on her Facebook page, was already sharing posts in support of the Moscow Patriarchate following the full-scale invasion.

Journalists have established that the Drebotii family visited the peninsula via Russian checkpoints following the occupation of Crimea. In particular, on 1 July 2014, Viktor Drebotii, a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), travelled with his wife and son from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea via the ‘Dzhankoi’ checkpoint.

And in June 2017, as the journalists discovered, the same family entered occupied Crimea via the "Armiansk" checkpoint.

The publication also analysed the Drebotii family’s assets and established that on 24 June 2022, Viktor Drebotii, a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, became the owner of a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

Journalists contacted Viktor Drebotii to ask who had invited him to bless the construction of "Dynasty". During a telephone conversation, he replied that he felt uncomfortable discussing the matter, after which he stopped answering further calls.

Read more: NABU is investigating corruption in both energy and defense sectors. Specifically, regarding Ukrainian weapons manufacturers, - Kryvonos

Yermak under suspicion in the "Dynasty" case