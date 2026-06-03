Magyar stated that Hungary could serve as venue for talks between Ukraine and Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that his country could serve as a venue for negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, according to Censor.NET.

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About Security Guarantees

The Hungarian prime minister was asked about potential security guarantees for Ukraine and what form they should take. Magyar emphasized that Ukraine needs genuine international guarantees, citing the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which the United States and major powers guaranteed Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.

"But these promises were not kept, because empty slogans don't help much. Everything is at stake in Ukraine right now. Many people are dying, and it is possible that this country will lose part of its territory. That is why Ukraine needs genuine, legally binding international guarantees," said the Hungarian prime minister.

Hungary could be a venue for negotiations

Journalists also asked Magyar whether having enough weapons for self-defense was an essential part of future security guarantees. He replied that he did not consider weapons to be a guarantee of security.

"Security guarantees can only come from the international community. Hungary cannot play a decisive role here; this is a matter for the major powers. We can provide diplomatic and humanitarian assistance, and Hungary can also serve as a venue for negotiations," the politician said.

The day before, Magyar stated that the newly elected government of Hungary has no intention of changing the country’s previous course and continues to refuse to provide Ukraine with any military support.