Number of complaints over lack of access to education is growing rapidly – Lubinets

In the first five months of 2026, the Ombudsman’s Office received 43 appeals related to restrictions on children’s access to education.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets wrote this in his blog. According to him, the number of such appeals has been growing rapidly in recent years.

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Number of complaints has grown severalfold

The Ombudsman cited statistics showing a significant deterioration in the situation.

"The trend is telling: four appeals in 2024, 79 in 2025, and already 43 in just the first five months of 2026. This is an alarming signal regarding decisions being made locally," Lubinets said.

According to him, citizens most often complain about a shortage of school buses, the poor condition of roads, and the closure or reorganization of educational institutions.

Read more: UNICEF will allocate over $91 million to support education in Ukraine in 2026, — Ministry of Education

Children in villages forced to travel long distances

Lubinets drew attention to problems in rural areas, where children have to travel to other settlements after schools are closed.

According to him, in some cases, the distance to the nearest educational institution is dozens of kilometres.

The Ombudsman stressed that such decisions could significantly restrict children’s right to education.

Read more: EU has provided over €25 million to modernise nurseries, provide shelter and create safe learning environment in Ukraine

Situation in some communities nearing critical point

The situation in frontline, de-occupied and mountain communities is of particular concern.

"In frontline, de-occupied and mountain communities, the situation is bordering on a collapse in access to education," Lubinets stressed.

He also noted that in some districts, the condition of roads is so poor that they are difficult to travel on even by car, let alone by school bus.

Read more: TCRs increasingly turning into places where citizens are deprived of liberty, Lubinets says