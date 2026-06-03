Poland has offered US opportunity to establish new permanent military base

Poland has approached the United States with a proposal to establish a new permanent military base for U.S. forces on its territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. According to him, an official proposal has already been submitted to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagset.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The proposal was forwarded to the American side

"I have submitted an official proposal to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth regarding the establishment of a new permanent U.S. military base in Poland. The U.S. commitment to Poland’s security is not diminishing—on the contrary, it may grow even stronger," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on the social media platform X.

So far, no details have been released regarding the possible location of the future base or its size.

Read more: Sybiha on Poland’s claims through "Heroes of UIA" unit: Our common enemy is Russia

Poland is counting on closer cooperation with the United States

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense emphasized that Warsaw views strengthening military cooperation with the United States as one of the key elements of national security.

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s security is based on three pillars: a strong military, a strong society, and reliable alliances.

"A safe Poland means a strong army, a strong society, and strong alliances," the minister said.

The United States remains Poland's main ally in the defense sector

In recent years, Poland has been actively strengthening its military cooperation with the United States, purchasing American weapons, and expanding the presence of allied forces on its territory.

The initiative to establish a new permanent base could mark another step toward strengthening NATO's eastern flank amid Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.