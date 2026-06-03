Sybiha on Poland’s claims through "Heroes of UIA" unit: Our common enemy is Russia

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on Poland's objections to President Zelenskyy's decision to bestow the honorary title "In the Name of the Heroes of the UPA" on the "North" Special Operations Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"Over the course of nearly two years, we have gradually rebuilt a constructive dialogue. We have resumed search operations and exhumations. We have reburied the victims in several locations with dignity and in accordance with Christian traditions. We have revived the Congress of Historians, within the framework of which we have shifted the discussion of complex chapters of our shared history into the realm of professional, scientific, and objective discourse."

"Based not on political slogans, but on archival documents, materials, and academic research—which paved the way for dialogue on sensitive issues and ultimately allowed us to hear one another," the foreign minister emphasized.

Sybiha believes that we must not undermine this approach of mutual respect or fuel the cycle of hatred.

"All the more so at a time when the threat from our age-old enemy, Russia, once again looms over all of us—Ukrainians, Poles, and other Europeans. We must not forget that fighting one another will lead us to the brink of the abyss. We must realize this, tone down our emotions, leave our shared history to the experts—the historians—and focus together on what matters most: countering our common enemy, strengthening our European security, and safeguarding the free future of our peoples," the minister said.

In addition, according to the foreign minister, the name of the unit was chosen by the soldiers themselves.

Read more: Only Moscow benefits from disputes between Ukraine and Poland, Foreign Ministry says on scandal over SOF unit named after Ukrainian Insurgent Army

"Our defenders deserve our unconditional respect. Today, it is they who, at the cost of their health and often their lives, are holding the front lines and defending all of Europe from the Russian threat. And they are paying the ultimate price for it. I know for certain that our soldiers had absolutely no anti-Polish sentiments in mind. For them, it was about honoring those who, many years ago, fought against imperial Moscow, the Bolshevik-Communist occupation, and repression."

Ukraine fought very hard for its independence, generation after generation. Just as Poland achieved its independence through hard work and struggle—following its own path.

"We are grateful to Poland for its leadership in supporting Ukraine during this terrible time of war. We are committed to discussing all issues, including the most difficult ones, in a spirit of mutual understanding and openness. We call for dialogue and the strengthening of our relations in line with the security priorities and a prosperous future for our nations," Sybiha concluded.

Read: Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz to discuss the "Heroes of the UPA" Special Operations Forces unit with Fedorov

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