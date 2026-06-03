Hungary will not give up Russian energy supplies: Magyar explains why

Hungary has no plans to stop purchasing Russian energy resources in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, the country’s Prime Minister, Péter Magyar, stated this. According to him, the Hungarian government is obligated to ensure the country’s energy security and curb rising energy prices for households and businesses.

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The government cites economic reasons for the decision

"The Hungarian people have elected me as Prime Minister of Hungary. My government's priorities include ensuring energy security, security of supply, and keeping energy prices as low as possible," said Magyar.

He also noted that a significant portion of the country's population is facing financial hardship.

According to the prime minister, Hungary is one of the poorest countries in the European Union, and millions of its citizens live below the poverty line.

Hungary remains dependent on Russian oil

Magyar emphasized that the country has no access to the sea and has historically depended on Russian energy supplies.

"Hungary is landlocked and dependent on Russian oil, and we can't change that overnight," said the prime minister.

At the same time, he assured that Budapest is working to diversify its energy supply sources.

Read more: Hungary’s new government takes on Szijjarto’s team: layoffs begin at Foreign Ministry

Hungary has not ruled out easing sanctions after the war

Peter Magyar also suggested that once the war in Ukraine ends, European countries may partially resume using Russian energy resources.

In his view, this may be linked to the need to boost the competitiveness of the European economy.