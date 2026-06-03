Hungary’s new government takes on Szijjarto’s team: layoffs begin at Foreign Ministry

The new government of Hungary has begun a major shake-up at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dismissing staff who had previously worked with the ministry’s former head, Péter Szijjártó.

This was stated by György Velki, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

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Why is Hungary's new government making personnel changes at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

"In recent weeks, we have also launched an internal audit and institutional reorganization at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As part of this process, we have decided to initiate the termination of employment by mutual agreement with 45 civil servants," Velki said.

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How many employees have already left the Foreign Ministry?

According to him, out of the ministry’s more than 1,000 employees, the dismissals affect only a few dozen people who, under Péter Szijjártó’s leadership, were directly involved in the political management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"They were directly involved in the process that led to Hungary losing its reputation, losing the trust of its allies, finding itself on the periphery of the European Union, and losing the trust of its most important partners. We met with each employee affected by this decision personally, looked them in the eye, and explained the reasons for our decision," added the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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It is reported that 38 officials have already accepted the offer to resign.

What did the Ministry of Foreign Affairs say about the dismissal of officials?

"This is not a purge, but a fair and humane approach, as well as support for those who have suffered daily from what has been happening at the ministry in recent years—whether as diplomats suspended from duty or as ordinary citizens," Velki concluded.

In closing, he said that the goal of Hungary’s new government is to build a new, "trustworthy and reliable diplomacy that serves the public good and the true interests of the country and its people."