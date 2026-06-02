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News Relations between Ukraine and Hungary
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Hungary will not send either soldiers or weapons to Ukraine, - Magyar

Péter Magyar, Prime Minister of Hungary

The newly elected government of Hungary has no intention of changing the country's previous course and continues to refuse to provide Ukraine with any military support.

According to Censor.NET, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar made this statement during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, as quoted by Ukrinform.

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Budapest's position on Ukraine remains unchanged

The Hungarian prime minister said that Budapest would abide by previously reached agreements and would not change its stance on arms supplies.

"In fact, now is not the time to change the agreements. We first need to do some real, concrete work. And I would like to state once again clearly that Hungary will not send either soldiers or weapons to Ukraine—even under a new Hungarian government," emphasized Péter Magyar.

Read more: Hungary will not send weapons to Ukraine, Magyar says at meeting with Rutte

Hungary and the EU

At the same time, Viktor Orbán’s successor assured that Hungary aims to be "a constructive partner as a proud European country."

According to Magyar, Budapest will actively participate in pan-European processes, particularly when it comes to addressing the EU’s strategic challenges. Among these priorities, he cited:

  • new negotiations on the multiannual financial framework (the EU budget);

  • resolving the crisis involving illegal migration;

  • the issue of economic competition on the continent;

  • common foreign policy challenges.

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Hungary (691) peacekeepers (277) aid (2722) Magyar Peter (31)
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