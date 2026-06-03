Russian forces have launched two attacks on Kramatorsk; there are casualties

On the evening of June 3, Russian forces launched two attacks on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a post by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

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Russian strikes on residential areas

According to Filashkin, the Russians have once again targeted a residential area. Three people were killed in the attack, and four others were injured.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway at the scene. The exact number of victims and the extent of the damage are still being determined.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out 290 strikes on the Donetsk region. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in several cities across the region have been damaged.

One person was killed and 13 were wounded as a result of shelling by Russia.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: dozens of houses damaged, one dead and several injured. PHOTOS