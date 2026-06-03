Shaheds and Gerberas fly in from Belarus, but no troop buildup near border – Demchenko

Ukrainian border guards have not recorded any additional buildup of Russian or Belarusian forces near the border, apart from Russia’s use of Belarusian airspace to launch drones.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a briefing at Ukrinform.

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Situation on the border with Belarus

According to him, Ukrainian border guards see no signs of an increase in military groupings on Belarusian territory near the Ukrainian border. No provocative actions are being recorded in close proximity to the state border either.

At the same time, he noted that Russia continues to use Belarusian airspace to launch Shahed- and Gerbera-type UAVs.

"This applies both to engineering reinforcement directly along the border line and to the buildup of mine and explosive barriers carried out by units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the most threatened areas, in order to prevent the free movement of equipment," Demchenko said.

He added that Ukraine is strengthening fortifications and defense capabilities along the entire length of the border with Belarus.

Read more: No strike groups recorded in Belarus near border with Ukraine, SBGS says

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Ministry adviser Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) said that Ukraine was not observing signs that Belarus or Russia were readying a new offensive from the northern direction, although some activity on the territory of the neighboring state remains.