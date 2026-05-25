No strike groups recorded in Belarus near border with Ukraine, SBGS says

The formation of strike groups on the territory of Belarus near the Ukrainian border has not been recorded at present, but the risks of threats from this direction remain.

This was reported by Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a television broadcast, Censor.NET informs, citing Ukrinform.

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Need to prepare for any scenario

"It must be understood that the threat that may come from the territory of Belarus remains unchanged. Since the very beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus has been facilitating Russia’s combat operations against our state. In 2022, it opened its border, and throughout this time, it has been providing its territory for exercises, training Russian troops, and conducting joint drills. Therefore... we must be ready for any scenario to develop from this direction and, first of all, have our own strong defensive positions along the entire length of the border with Belarus," Demchenko said.

Is a buildup being recorded?

According to him, no buildup of groups in the direction of the Ukrainian border that would be ready to launch an invasion from Belarusian territory is currently being recorded.

The SBGS spokesman noted that Belarus keeps certain units near the border with Ukraine, but "they are not being built up; at certain periods they are rotated and replaced with others, but the situation remains unchanged as regards their presence in the direction of our border."

"If we are talking about any strike actions involving the buildup of units, whether of the Belarusian army or Russia transferring its units to the territory of Belarus, this, fortunately, is not being recorded," the SBGS spokesman stressed.

Demchenko emphasized that the Ukrainian side is monitoring the situation in Belarus in order to be ready if it changes and respond in time.

Background

On 21 May, Alexander Lukashenko announced that he was ready to hold a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy "anywhere in Belarus or Ukraine" if the Ukrainian leader "wants to talk about something or consult". At the same time, Putin’s accomplice again justified himself by saying that Belarus would allegedly be drawn into the war only in the event of "aggression" against its territory.

Meanwhile, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned that Russia is doing everything it can to drag Belarus deeper into the full-scale war. In particular, this concerned the risks of a new attack being prepared from Belarusian territory against Ukraine’s northern regions or one of the NATO countries.

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